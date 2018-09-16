MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after a near-drowning in Waite Park on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:02 p.m. to a 911 call of a girl missing at quarry No. 11 at Quarry Park. The girl was last seen in the water, and the girl’s mother yelled out that her daughter was drowning.

People got out of the water, and strong swimmers went into the water to look for the girl. The girl was found under 10 to 15 feet of water, and was rescued. CPR was started on the girl once she was brought to shore until first responders arrived.

Authorities say the girl was not wearing a life jacket. The child had a pulse when she was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.