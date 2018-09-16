  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:05 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    12:05 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Quarry Park, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Waite Park Near Drowning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl is hospitalized in critical condition after a near-drowning in Waite Park on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 4:02 p.m. to a 911 call of a girl missing at quarry No. 11 at Quarry Park. The girl was last seen in the water, and the girl’s mother yelled out that her daughter was drowning.

People got out of the water, and strong swimmers went into the water to look for the girl. The girl was found under 10 to 15 feet of water, and was rescued. CPR was started on the girl once she was brought to shore until first responders arrived.

Authorities say the girl was not wearing a life jacket. The child had a pulse when she was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.