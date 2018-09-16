  • WCCO 4On Air

Drive Out Hunger, Golden Valley, PRISM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people spent their Sunday afternoon trying to end hunger here in the Twin Cities.

The inaugural “Drive Out Hunger” event was held on Sunday in Golden Valley. It was a fundraiser for PRISM, which is a non-profit that helps families in the west metro make ends meet.

PRISM’s food program feeds about 6,000 Minnesotans every year. The group’s executive director says the number of people in need just keeps growing.

“There is more poverty in the suburbs than there is in the city. It just doesn’t look the same. And people won’t walk around and share, ‘I am struggling to make ends meet and I don’t have enough to eat.’ But the reality is, what we can do with the food shelf and thrift shop and our other services is really help stretch people’s budgets,” Michelle Ness said.

If you didn’t make it to Sunday’s event but want to help, you can shop at PRISM’s thrift shop or donate online.

