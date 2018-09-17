ISABELLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were transported to the hospital after they both crashed their motorcycles on the same stretch of highway Saturday afternoon.

The first accident happened around 1:47 p.m. on State Highway 35 near 125th Avenue in Isabelle Township. Police determined Joseph Fisher, 55, of Andover, Minnesota, was driving his motorcycle when it became disabled, causing him to lose control. Fisher was ejected from the motorcycle, causing both lanes of traffic to be blocked.

The second accident happened as a result of the blocked lanes due to the first accident. Gregory Petschauer, 68, from St. Paul, Minnesota, crested a hill and found traffic had stopped. To avoid hitting other vehicles, Petschauer swerved and lost control. He was also ejected from his motorcycle.

Fisher was transported to the hospital by Lifelink helicopter, while Petschauer was transported by ground ambulance.

The severity of both of their injuries is currently unknown.