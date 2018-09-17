MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans wanting to help Hurricane Florence victims and rescue efforts might feel implored to do so over crowdfunding websites and social media.

Facebook campaigns and GoFundMe pages make it easier than ever to donate, and now verified campaigns aim to fix the notorious fraudulent fundraisers that sometimes surface after disasters.

GoFundMe created a Hurricane Florence hub to help combat scam accounts.

There, users can find dozens of different vetted Florence-related causes, raising money for families, animals, response teams and other affected groups.

When someone donates to a campaign that’s not listed on the hub and something goes wrong, GoFundMe says it has its guarantee in place where it refunds those donations. It also encourages users to report anything suspicious.

Although GoFundMe is the most popular crowdfunding website, it’s by no means the only one.

The Federal Trade Commission reminds donors ask where the money will go, how much of it will get there, and when.

Potential donors should never feel pressured into giving money, and should be vigilant giving away personal information, according to the FTC.

Facebook and Amazon also have direct donation options. Both companies partnered with the American Red Cross.

Facebook pushed the donation option on its home page and crisis response page, and Amazon enabled the Echo feature that allows users to donate by saying, “Hey Alexa, donate to Hurricane Florence.”