BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Late summer temperatures in northern and north central Minnesota rose to record-setting levels during the weekend.

The mercury climbed to 89 degrees Sunday in Brainerd, beating a record of 82 set in 2015.

The National Weather Service says the average high for Brainerd this time of year is 69.

International Falls also hit a record Sunday with 87 degrees. That beats a record 85 degrees set in 1922. A temperature of 65 is average in International Falls for Sunday.

A cold front Sunday night has brought readings down to a more typical range.