ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are being sought after they allegedly robbed and assaulted a group in St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

Police say one woman and four men were socializing between two houses around 4:30 a.m. when the suspects came up behind the houses and displayed handguns. They eventually took property from the individuals and struck two of them, the woman, 18, and one of the men, 18, possibly with the handguns.

The victims both received minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, were not injured.

The alleged thieves were described as both standing at about 5 feet 10 inches tall and being 20- to 25-years-old. They were wearing dark clothing and both had something, possibly a bandanna, covering their faces.

Officers are currently investigating the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301.