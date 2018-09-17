  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:$15 Minimum Wage, minimum wage, St. Paul, Tip Credit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – As St. Paul looks to up the minimum wage to $15 an hour, city leaders are trying to figure out what to do with people who make tips.

One option is to raise the wages of every worker to $15 an hour. As such, people who make tips would make 15 bucks an hour plus their tips.

The other option is a tip credit.

These would protect workers who rely on tips from having a bad day by requiring employers to make up the difference up to $15 an hour.

Groups of workers backing both options plan to demonstrated Monday.

One group, Restaurant Workers of America, is pushing for a tip credit.

They say that the credit allows tipped workers to have greater control of their income.

However, some tipped workers say they’d rather have $15 an hour, arguing that it’s more reliable.

The St. Paul City Council hopes to have a decision on what to do by the end of the year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.