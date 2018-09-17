MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state health department is warning travelers to make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations before they travel.

This comes after a third confirmed case of measles in less than six weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that there are outbreaks occurring in parts of the world, and anyone who travels to those places — which include parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America — faces a higher risk of contracting the disease.

Late last week, the health department say they confirmed a case of measles in a 2-year-old child who came back from a trip to the Middle East.

The child, from Ramsey County, was likely infectious between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14, and local public health workers have been notifying people who may have been exposed at specific places there.

“As we’ve said before, measles, like a number of other vaccine-preventable diseases, is just a plane ride away. That’s why it’s so important for both adults and children to be up-to-date on the recommended vaccines before they travel,” Kris Ehresmann, director of infectious disease for MDH, said.