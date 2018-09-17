MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are aggressively pursuing kicker Dan Bailey after a disastrous performance by rookie kicker Daniel Carlson, who missed key field goal attempts in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, according to sources.

According to WCCO’s Mike Max, the key now is money when it comes to getting veteran kicker Bailey. He was cut by the Dallas Cowboys and other teams are pursuing him.

According to reports, Bailey has already agreed to terms with the Vikings.

The #Vikings, loaded basically everywhere, have just agreed to terms with the second most accurate kicker in NFL history. Dan Bailey waited for the right deal, now lands in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

Vikings fans say that Carlson buckled under pressure in the 29-29 tie against the Packers. He missed two field goals in overtime, including one from 35 yards that could have won it for the Vikings.

“It’s disappointing when you’ve got an opportunity to win the football game there at the end and you come up with a tie. It’s better than a loss,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

When asked on Monday what led to Carlson being cut, Zimmer asked, “Did you see the game?”

Max says the Bailey pursuit by the team is a very important move for a talent-loaded Vikings roster.

“I’m not sure (the Vikings) have a choice,” Max said. “We’re built to go a ways this season. I think this would be different if Carlson was kicking for the Cleveland Browns.”

The Vikings made it official on Monday, announcing that they released Carlson after the three missed field goals.

It was the second straight week with a tie in the NFL after the Steelers and Browns played to a draw in their opener.

The Vikings take on the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.