MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Washington County are calling for more volunteer reserves to assist the sheriff’s office and “give back by spending meaningful time in an activity dedicated to community welfare and safety.”

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced it is recruiting for volunteer reserves to help out in lake and river patrols, natural disaster response, traffic and crod control, water patrol safety demonstrations, missing person searches and crime scene security.

Applicants have to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and insurance, pass a background investigation and be able to respond to call-outs.

“The ideal candidates are highly motivated individuals who want to give back by spending meaningful time in an activity dedicated to community welfare and safety,” the sheriff’s office said.

Selected reserve recruits are expected to attend the Washington County Reserve Acadmey on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. February through May.

Interviews will take place in November.

