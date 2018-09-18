  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Gonda Building, Mayo Clinic, Rochester
Mayo Clinic Gonda Building (credit: Mayo Clinic)

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic is expanding its Gonda Building in downtown Rochester, Minnesota.

The clinic plans to add 11 floors to the 21-floor building, including an expansion of clinical space and a hotel.

Mayo’s chief administrative officer, Jeff Bolton, says the expansion will help the clinic “meet patient demands and needs.”

Four of the floors will be dedicated to new clinical space at a cost of $190 million to Mayo. Mayo intends to use the extra space to expand its cancer center and outpatient procedure center.

The seven-story hotel will be developed by Singapore-based Pontiac Land Group, which specializes in luxury properties.

The project is expected to start in late 2019 or early 2020, and be finished by the end of 2022.

