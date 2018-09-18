MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The decision to use Prince’s iconic “Let’s Go Crazy” song in a credit card commercial isn’t sitting right with many.

On Monday, Capital One unveiled a commercial promoting its “Savor Credit Card”, and used what is arguably Prince’s most popular song. Watch the video above.

The song choice is controversial due to the fact that Prince has always been a strong advocate of music rights, and was very ruthless about limiting his music work being presented on the internet.

Some are musing that Prince would have never wanted this and that the owners of the estate are selling him out.

I am positive #Prince will never allow his music to be played over a commercial let alone a Capital One credit card one. At this point the “family” is simply just selling out for the money. #LetsGoCrazy #CapitolOne #emmys — Preston Lopez (@PrestonLopez) September 18, 2018

Here are some more of the reactions on Twitter.

What. The. Actual. F&ck.

I just heard “Let’s Go Crazy“ playing over a commercial for Capital One. A credit card?!

This is what the prince family is doing?! Not OK. Not OK at all. @prince #Prince — LindyMomma (@lindymomma) September 17, 2018

Something tells me @prince is rolling over in his grave with @CapitalOne using his music in a commercial. What is his estate doing? Geez! #letsgocrazy pic.twitter.com/JgCcpSScvn — Yolanda Harris (@yolandaharrisTV) September 18, 2018

Prince sacrilege aside, "Let's Go Crazy" is a terrible message for a credit card commercial. — Chris Steller (@chris_steller) September 18, 2018