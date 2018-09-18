MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The decision to use Prince’s iconic “Let’s Go Crazy” song in a credit card commercial isn’t sitting right with many.

On Monday, Capital One unveiled a commercial promoting its “Savor Credit Card”, and used what is arguably Prince’s most popular song. Watch the video above.

The song choice is controversial due to the fact that Prince has always been a strong advocate of music rights, and was very ruthless about limiting his music work being presented on the internet.

Some are musing that Prince would have never wanted this and that the owners of the estate are selling him out.

Here are some more of the reactions on Twitter.

