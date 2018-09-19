MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 11: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 11, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets 112-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CBS Sports) — Jimmy Butler’s days with the Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be numbered.

According to a report from The Athletic, Butler met with Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this week to talk about the direction the team is heading. Reports indicate Butler has requested to be traded, and there are up to three teams where he would potentially sign a maximum contract extension.

Tom Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea of trading Butler, we're told. With media day on Monday and training camp set to being on Tuesday, the clock is ticking. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) September 19, 2018

Thibodeau, who also coached Butler for four years with the Chicago Bulls, has been “resistant” to exploring Butler trades, according to Krawczynski and Charania. His front office traded Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen for Butler and the rights to Justin Patton on the day of the 2017 NBA Draft. Moving Butler now would almost certainly set the franchise back, at least in the short term.

According to an ESPN report, Butler has requested to be traded to either the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

Butler, 29, will be a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in Minnesota last season, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2004. The Wolves will hold their annual media day on Monday, and that should be a lot of fun for everybody.

Butler also turned down a contract extension offered by the Timberwolves earlier this offseason, knowing he could wait another season, become a free agent and sign a bigger contract.

He helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs last year for the first time in 13 seasons, despite missing significant time with a torn meniscus.