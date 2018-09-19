MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A survey shows Minnesota ranks among the states with the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation.
According to the American Transportation Research Institute, the Twin Cities has five zones on the Institute’s list of 100 of the most congested convergences.
The first Twin Cities zone mentioned on the list comes in at No. 42 where Interstate 94 meets Highway 52 in downtown St. Paul.
Next, at No. 55, comes I-35W at I-494 in Bloomington. Right behind at No. 56, comes I-35W at I-94 in Minneapolis.
A little further down the list at No. 61 is I-35E at I-94 in St. Paul, and at No. 88, I-35W at I-694.
As most Twin Cities residents know, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is currently working to relieve some of the congestion with ongoing construction projects.
But for now, city dwellers with a penchant for grousing can revel in the fact that the Twin Cities has even more trouble zones than Los Angeles and Chicago, which each only have three areas that make the list.
