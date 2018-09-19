Tom Johnson runs onto the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks. (credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A familiar face is returning to the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line.

On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Tom Johnson has been signed to the squad. DT David Parry was waived.

Johnson, an 8-year veteran out of Southern Mississippi, spent three seasons with Vikings from 2014 to 2017.

Johnson joins the Vikings after being released by Seattle on September 17.

Johnson has recorded 16 of 21 career sacks as a Viking.