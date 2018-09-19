MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter at a commercial building near Madison, Wisconsin Wednesday morning.

According to CBS Chicago, the Dane County Communications Center dispatcher said dispatch received multiple reports of an active shooter in Middleton. The city is about six miles north of Madison.

This all started at about 10:30 along Deming Way.

Reports say that at least two officers were involved in the incident.

A woman talking with CBS affiliate WISC-TV said she got a text from a friend who works in a nearby building who described seeing a man who appeared to have been shot running out of the building.

Several ambulances have left the area, but at this point there have been no reported injuries.

The station reports that nearby schools are on lockdown: “Police have contained the situation in Middleton, and again, there is no threat to our schools.”

We have not heard anything about a gunman at this point and it’s still a very active scene.

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

