(credit: Jupiter Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The USDA is recalling ground beef products sold nationwide that are believed to be responsible for several illnesses and one death.

The recall impacts 132,606 pounds of ground beef made by Colorado-based Cargill Meat Solutions. Recalled products were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018, and have the establishment number EST. 86R inside the USDA mark of inspection.

ground beef recall Over 132,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled; Meat Linked To Death & Illnesses

One of the labels for the recalled ground beef (Image credit: USDA)

Click Here For Full Recall Info

The labels of the recalled meat say “fine grind” ground beef, fine grind chuck ground beef or fine grind classic ground beef. See them all here.

Federal and state health investigators looking into an E. coli outbreak determined that the ground beef was the probable source of 17 illnesses and one death this summer. Those who contract this strain of E. coli can experience bloody diarrhea and vomiting, sometimes leading to a more serious infection.

Consumers may have frozen some of the recalled ground beef, and they are urged to throw it away or return it.

