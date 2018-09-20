MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have completed their initial investigation into a Chinese billionaire accused of sexual assault.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Minneapolis police handed their investigation against Liu Qiangdong over to prosecutors.

Qiangdong, 45, was arrested in late August and released soon after pending possible criminal charges, Hennepin County Jail records showed. He then returned to China.

Details on the allegations have not yet been released.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his prosecutors will now review all the evidence and make a decision on whether to bring charges. There is no deadline for the decision.

No additional comment was made.