MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 59-year-old Cokato woman was critically hurt after being hit by a vehicle Thursday in Cokato, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded at about 12:12 p.m. to the crash on eastbound Highway 12 at mile post 117 in Cokato. When officers arrived, they learned a 2006 Mercury Milan was heading eastbound on Highway 12 when the driver hit a pedestrian just east of Sunset Ave.

The State Patrol says the pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Rebecca Marie Kersey of Cokato, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities identified the driver as 21-year-old Rebecca Ann Hendrickson of Dassel. She was not injured.

What led up to the incident is under investigation.