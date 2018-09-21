SCHOOL CLOSINGS:A number of schools are closed or delayed following Thursday night's severe storms.
Filed Under:Crash, Polk County, Wisconsin

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WCCO) – A man has died from injuries he received when two vehicles crashed on County Road I Thursday in the Town of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Two others were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

James Church, 57, of Luck, Wisconsin, a passenger of one of the vehicles, was taken to the hospital following the crash. He died at St. Croix Regional Medical Center from his injuries.

A 60-year-old Luck, Wisconsin, woman was driving a Dodge Journey eastbound on County Road I near the curve at 160th Street. Church was a passenger in the SUV. A 31-year-old man from Burnsville was traveling westbound on County Road I in a Chevy Silverado. The two vehicles collided when the SUV crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane.

polk county crash 2 Vehicle Polk County Crash Kills 1, Injures 2

(credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, the driver of the truck said he tried to steer away from the SUV. A 21-year-old female passenger from Cushing, Wisconsin, who was in the truck was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also taken to Regions for serious injuries.

Police say heavy rain is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident is currently under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.