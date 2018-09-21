BALSAM LAKE, Wis. (WCCO) – A man has died from injuries he received when two vehicles crashed on County Road I Thursday in the Town of Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. Two others were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

James Church, 57, of Luck, Wisconsin, a passenger of one of the vehicles, was taken to the hospital following the crash. He died at St. Croix Regional Medical Center from his injuries.

A 60-year-old Luck, Wisconsin, woman was driving a Dodge Journey eastbound on County Road I near the curve at 160th Street. Church was a passenger in the SUV. A 31-year-old man from Burnsville was traveling westbound on County Road I in a Chevy Silverado. The two vehicles collided when the SUV crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane.

According to police, the driver of the truck said he tried to steer away from the SUV. A 21-year-old female passenger from Cushing, Wisconsin, who was in the truck was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also taken to Regions for serious injuries.

Police say heavy rain is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident is currently under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.