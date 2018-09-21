MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dunn County officials say a man is dead after an accident on a farm Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 8:31 a.m. Friday to a farm on the 9600 block of County Road E in Spring Brook Township.

According to an investigation, a tire had been changed on a wheel from a wagon used to hail silage. When the tire was being inflated, the tire depressurized and the escaping air launched the tire and rim into the man, who was working on the tire.

The man suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.