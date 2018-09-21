  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dunn County, Farm Accident, Fatal Accident
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dunn County officials say a man is dead after an accident on a farm Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 8:31 a.m. Friday to a farm on the 9600 block of County Road E in Spring Brook Township.

According to an investigation, a tire had been changed on a wheel from a wagon used to hail silage. When the tire was being inflated, the tire depressurized and the escaping air launched the tire and rim into the man, who was working on the tire.

The man suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity is not being released at this time.

No one else was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.