MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old woman who died in a rollover crash in Red Wing Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Jasmyne Baune, of Red Wing, died at the scene. Three children were also removed from the vehicle and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing following the crash.

According to Red Wing police, the incident occurred at around 3:33 p.m. Wednesday west of Spring Creek Road just south of Graves Drive.

Upon arrival, police found a vehicle resting on its roof in a ravine west of Spring Creek Road and officers heard voices coming from the vehicle.

Fire crews responded and after an extended extrication, three children – a 7-year-old girl, a 1-and-a-half-year-old boy and 7-month-old girl — were removed from the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.