By Katie Steiner, WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers joined together Saturday at Jenny Lind Elementary School in Minneapolis to build the school a new playground.

A driver plowed into the playground while kids were playing on June 11. Three siblings were hurt, two with life-threatening injuries.

Kabaar Powell, 27, was driving without a license when he became involved in a chase with the Minnesota State Patrol, culminating in the tragic crash.

Three months later, the school is getting a new playground, all thanks to two nonprofits: Kaboom and Foresters Financial. Kaboom builds playgrounds all over the country, and the one at Jenny Lind took less than a day.

Whitney March-Ladd was one of the 300 people who came out to volunteer their time. Her three kids go to Jenny Lind, and she came out to help build the new playground. She cannot wait to see what it looks like when it is all done.

“Don’t look like much, as soon as it gets done I’m going to be super happy,” March-Ladd said.

Jessica Plenty Horse was another Jenny Lind parent who came out to help.

“It’s something nice happening out of the devastation, it was nice and important for us to be a part of it,” Plenty Horse said.

To her, this playground is so much more than a collection of equipment. It is a sign that people care.

“I think that it’s important to come together after this, I know that the family is going through something and just for them to see that we are here and are supportive,” Plenty Horse said.