MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the face in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on the 700 block of Concordia Avenue in the parking lot of an apartment at about 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and found several shell casings and two vehicle struck by gunfire. The victim, who is expected to survive, arrived soon after at Regions Hospital.

No arrests have been made.