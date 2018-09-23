MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are dead after police say a person led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV and crashed into another vehicle.

According to authorities, the chase began on Interstate 94 around 1 a.m. when a trooper began following the suspect without lights and sirens until back up arrived. The driver of stolen Ford Escape exited on Highway 55 and then onto Cedar Avenue where two troopers attempted to stop them.

The driver continued to flee, crashing into a car going westbound at 35th Street and Cedar Avenue.

All three adults in the westbound vehicle died from their injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the Escape is currently in custody at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

Four passengers in the Escape were also transported to HCMC.