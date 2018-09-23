  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMNFL Football
    3:00 PMWCCO 4 News Vikings Special
    5:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are dead after police say a person led officers on a chase in a stolen SUV and crashed into another vehicle.

According to authorities, the chase began on Interstate 94 around 1 a.m. when a trooper began following the suspect without lights and sirens until back up arrived. The driver of stolen Ford Escape exited on Highway 55 and then onto Cedar Avenue where two troopers attempted to stop them.

The driver continued to flee, crashing into a car going westbound at 35th Street and Cedar Avenue.

All three adults in the westbound vehicle died from their injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the Escape is currently in custody at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

Four passengers in the Escape were also transported to HCMC.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.