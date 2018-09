MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A history-making Olympic gold medalist was in the Twin Cities on Sunday.

Cullen Jones is the first black swimmer to hold a world record. He taught a swim clinic on Sunday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. V-3 Sports brought him into town to highlight the importance of water safety.

Jones almost drowned at a water park as a young boy. V-3 Sports currently fundraising to build an Olympics sized pool in North Minneapolis.