MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Sunday that star center Karl-Anthony Towns has signed a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves aren’t releasing the details of the contract, but the Associate Press reports that it’s a five-year deal worth about $190 million. Towns has played three seasons with the Timberwolves and was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

He’s averaged 21.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his first three seasons. He was fourth in the NBA in rebounding last season with 12.3 per game.

Towns was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016.

What’s still not known is where Jimmy Butler will end up. The Timberwolves are seeking a trade for him, and several teams are interested. Butler will not be attending Timberwolves’ Media Day.