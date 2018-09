SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Officers responded to Valleyfair Saturday evening to reports of several fights breaking out.

The Shakopee Police Department tweeted the amusement park was evacuated due to a high number of individuals involved in altercations, making it difficult for officers to fully contain the situation.

There were no reported injuries or damaged property relating to the incident.

Authorities say three people were cited for minor offenses.