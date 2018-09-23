ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have unanimously approved permits for a wind farm project in southern Minnesota amid opposition from local residents.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved site and route permits for Invenergy’s Freeborn Wind Farm project after the developer proposed having noise allowances of no more than 3 decibels above the standard.

The project would construct about 40 turbines southeast of Albert Lea, with about 60 more built across the border in Iowa. The $300 million wind farm would produce up to 200 megawatts of electricity.

Freeborn County residents formed the Association of Freeborn County Landowners to oppose the project over concerns about noise and other issues.

Freeborn Wind Energy lawyer Christina Brusven says the project will have a positive economic and health benefits by increasing the tax base and clean energy sources.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)