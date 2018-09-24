MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In his first television interview since being accused of sexual assault, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied the accusations.

Sitting alongside his wife Ashley in an interview with Fox News, Kavanaugh repeatedly said he’s never sexually assaulted anyone and that he’s focused on clearing his name and defending his integrity.

And for people wondering if the accusations might force him to step down, he said he’s not going anywhere.

“What I’m here to do is tell you the truth,” said Kavanaugh to Fox News reporter Martha MacCallum.

The truth, according to Kavanaugh, is not what two women are accusing him of doing more than 30 years ago.

The first was Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claims the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her at a party in high school.

“Did anything happen?” MacCullum asked. Kavanaugh said, “No. I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. Not in high school, not ever.”

Kavanaugh said he might have met Ford before but that he never knew her.

“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone in some place,” Kavanaugh said.

In a story published in the New Yorker, Deborah Martinez said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in college.

“If such a thing had happened, it would have been the talk of campus,” Kavanaugh said after denying the allegation.

When asked why the two women would accuse him, Kavanaugh instead answered by saying he simply wants a fair process and to be heard. His wife Ashley described the situation as difficult but stands by her husband.

“He’s decent. He’s kind. He’s good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett,” she said.

And no matter how difficult it gets, Kavanaugh said quitting now isn’t an option.

“I’m not gonna let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said.

At the end of the interview, Kavanaugh said President Donald Trump called him and told the nominee he is standing by him. Kavanaugh and Ford will be testifying Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.