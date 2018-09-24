MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are recovering Monday morning after being shot in an apparent car-jacking in Columbia Heights.

Anoka County dispatchers say officers were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the intersection of 42nd Avenue Northeast and Fillmore Street, where they found two people suffering gunshot wounds.

One of the victims said that a man approached his car, opened fire and took the vehicle.

Emergency crews brought the victims to a hospital. Their conditions are not known.