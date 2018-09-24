MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Coon Rapids man who was responsible for collecting money for various charities, including those designated to help veterans and children, is accused of stealing nearly $75,000 in donations.

Patrick Sharpe, 61, of Coon Rapids is charged with one felony count of theft by swindle after authorities discovered he was depositing money for both AMVETS and Shriners Hospitals for Children into his personal bank account.

The criminal complaint states Sharpe would fill out the proper paperwork describing the amount of money collected, the person who donated the money, which charity the money was intended to go to and which bank account the money was deposited into. He would then deliver the paperwork, making it appear to officials that the money was deposited in the corresponding charity’s account.

Sharpe had allegedly been stealing from the charities from February 2013 to November 2015.

Sharpe’s first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.