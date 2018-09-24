The Minnesota Timberwolves are taking trade offers for four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Six days after Butler’s request to be moved to another team became public knowledge, the Timberwolves gathered for physical exams and media obligations the day before their first practice of training camp.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Wolves will deal Butler “if it makes sense for the team.” If not, Thibodeau says he expects Butler to participate in practice once he’s finished rehabbing some injuries in about a week.

Butler arrived in Minnesota prior to last season in a trade with the Chicago Bulls, where he played for Thibodeau in his first four NBA seasons.

