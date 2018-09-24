  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:E-Scooters, Electric Scooters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They’ve been zipping around here in the Twin Cities for a while now. But, not everyone is embracing the boom in electric scooters.

These e-scooters could be causing a public health issue, as emergency rooms report an influx of people severely injured while scootering.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California says patients are regularly coming in requiring urgent surgery. Because the devices are so new, insurance policies may not cover any resulting medical bills.

No national data on scooter injuries exists at the moment.

