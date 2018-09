For the 11th Annual Darkness Day, Surly Brewing Co. has taken the event to the next level. New venue, new beer, new experiences. What remains the same? It’s a celebration of the brewery’s darkest and most notorious beer, Darkness. Sept. 28 – 29 folks from all over the country will gather at the Somerset Amphitheater to drink amazing beer, nosh on a variety of food trucks and thrash to extreme metal and punk.

