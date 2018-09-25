MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are still looking for suspects in an early-morning carjacking and assault on Monday in Columbia Heights, but say the incident is not random.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an investigation shows there is a prior relationship between the victims and suspects. The stolen vehicle and suspects have not yet been located.

Authorities say a 17-year-old called police, saying he had been shot. Officers got to the scene to discover that a 16-year-old had also been shot. The incident happened on 42nd and Fillmore.

Officers say the victims were car-jacked, and a stolen white Jeep took off from the scene. Officers say the teenagers who were shot live in Maple Grove and Brooklyn Center. It’s not yet clear why they were in Columbia Heights.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Columbia Heights police or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.