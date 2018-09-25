  • WCCO 4On Air

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it has grounded flights as it works to address a “technology issue.”

The airline said in a statement Tuesday evening that Delta IT teams were working to fix the issue, which affected “some” of its systems. The statement does not specify what the technology issue is.

It was not immediately known how many people or flights have been affected.

Delta officials say the issue was resolved by about 8:30 p.m., and affected flights locally at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for about 40 minutes.

