MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a rare spectacle: A Supreme Court nominee forced to deny allegations of sexual assault.

Kavanaugh sent a letter to the members of the Judiciary Committee, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, calling the allegations “smears, pure and simple.”

But Klobuchar says the hearings should be delayed.

“As a former prosecutor, I think you have to at least get the facts down. I think it’s important no matter what side you are on, on this. If you want him, or don’t want him, don’t you want the facts?” Klobuchar said.

Two female accusers say Kavanaugh assaulted them — one in high school, and one in college at Yale.

But Thursday’s hearing will allow only two witnesses: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Kavanaugh.

No other corroborating witnesses are allowed to speak.

Klobuchar is one of four female Democratic Senators, two of them prosecutors, on the 21-member Judiciary Committee.

All 10 Democrats will ask questions, but none of the 11 male Republicans.

They’re bringing in an outside female attorney to question the witnesses on their behalf.

“That old movie, ’12 Angry Men,’ this is instead 11 men trying not to look angry by having a woman do their work,” Klobuchar said.