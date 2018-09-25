MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult male is dead and they are seeking a suspect after a shooting in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting at about 4:15 p.m. near East 21st St. and Bloomington Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found an adult male in a car who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been identified. Police say after the shooting, the alleged suspect got into another vehicle and fled the scene. Police are searching for two people in connection with the incident.

Police say what led up to the shooting is under investigation.