MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Office of the Legislative Auditor found the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS) entered inaccurate data over a seven-month period, causing some people to pay different tax amounts on similar transactions.

The report, which was released Tuesday, shows MNLARS generally calculated transactions such as wheelage tax, sales tax and most license plate transactions correctly. However, inaccurate vehicle registration within MNLARS and user error resulted in some owners of similar vehicles being charged different tax amounts.

The audit’s purpose is to review the accuracy of transactions within MNLARS, and to determine if partner departments–the Department of Public Safety and Minnesota IT Services–have complied with the state’s finance-related requirements.

The data for the report was collected from July 24, 2017 through Feb. 28, 2018.