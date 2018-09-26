MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of fatally shooting a police officer in 2016 has been found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in Wisconsin.

Dan Nitek was charged with 31 crimes following the October 2016 shooting of officer Dan Glaze in Rusk County, Wisconsin. On Tuesday, a jury found Nitek guilty of six of those crimes including first-degree intentional homicide, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Nitek shot Glaze after the deputy flagged Nitek’s vehicle as suspicious and drove his squad car onto the man’s property.

A sentencing date for Nitek has not been set.