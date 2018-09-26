MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has picked a temporary site for hundreds of homeless people who have been living in tents at an encampment just south of downtown.

The city has been scrambling to find shelter for as many as 300 people at the camp. Most are American Indian, and the camp has been called the “Wall of Forgotten Natives” because it’s near a highway sound wall.

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to set up a “navigation center” which will include temporary shelters at a site primarily owned by the Red Lake Nation. The site will be transitional, with the goal of finding more stable long-term housing.

City leaders say there’s urgency to move camp residents to the temporary site before winter. The site will require demolition of buildings and other work before it is ready.

