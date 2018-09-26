  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading back to Minnesota next week.

Minnesota’s Republican Party announced Wednesday that Trump would visit Rochester on Oct. 4. The details of Trump’s schedule for his visit were not immediately clear.

It’s Trump’s second visit to Minnesota ahead of the midterm elections. He previously visited Duluth to stump for GOP congressional candidate Pete Stauber in the 8th Congressional District.

The stop in Rochester brings him to the state’s 1st Congressional District, where Republican Jim Hagedorn is aiming to defeat Dan Feehan and flip the seat.

It underscores the White House’s push to shore up Republican support to keep control of the House. Minnesota’s 1st and 8th Congressional Districts are viewed as some of the best GOP opportunities in the country.

