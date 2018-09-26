Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Below are the answers Susan Pendergast Sindt provided. The candidate did not provide WCCO with a video. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Susan Sindt, Legal Marijuana Now candidate for the 4th District:

Should voting rights be restored to convicted felons?



YES.

Do you support legalization of the recreational use of marijuana?

YES.

Do you believe that there should be a cap on how much money a candidate can spend on campaigning? If so, how much?

YES, $1,000,000

Should people convicted of non-violent drug offenses be released from prison and their records expunged?

YES.

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?



YES.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?



NO.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

Pathway to citizenship.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?



NO.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?



Climate Change is based on science. Yes, it is real!!! We should exceed the Paris agreement.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

YES tariffs hurt citizens.