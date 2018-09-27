MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it comes to finding a job straight out of college, Minnesota is among the best places to search.

In Forbes’ list of best employers for new graduates, Minnesota companies took five of those spots: General Mills, the State of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and 3M.

The State of Minnesota rang in at number 49, the only state government system to make the list of 250 employers.

The study ranked employers on their working conditions, wages, diversity and more.

California and New York carry the most potential for recent grads, with 33 and 24 employers on the list, respectively.

If grads do not want to venture too far from home but are still looking to spread their wings, Minnesota’s neighbors also made the list.

In Wisconsin, Kwik Trip and American Family Insurance were the most notable. Others listed are University of Wisconsin-Madison and Culver Franchising System.

Iowa also boasts top employers for new graduates. Among them are Rockwell Collins and Hy-Vee.