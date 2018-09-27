ELK RIVER, Minn. (WCCO) – Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old driver in connection with a June crash that killed two on a motorcycle in Elk River.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified by full name, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.

According to police, an investigation found the female driver was distracted by a cellphone and veered into oncoming lanes of traffic, hitting a motorcycle and killing the driver and passenger. The woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Twin Lakes Road, and the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on June 15.

Steven and Marilyn Nanney, both 51, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Police say the woman told law enforcement that her cellphone was vibrating just before the crash, and she picked it up to see if she was receiving a call or a text. According to police, she acknowledged she was distracted by her phone.

A court date in Sherburne County District Court has not been set.