MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In a 26-count federal indictment, a man has been charged with alleged child pornography and computer hacking offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

According to the indictment, 35-year-old Barton George Scott allegedly gained unauthorized access between April 30 and Aug. 8, 2017, to the Snapchat accounts of 25 individuals. As stated in court documents, Scott used extortionate tactics in an attempt to obtain sexually explicit images and videos from the individuals, many of whom were minors.

Scott made his initial court appearance on Sept. 25 in Minneapolis.

The indictment was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child exploitation and abuse.

Based on case evidence, authorities say there may be additional victims of Scott’s alleged conduct. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 763-569-8000.