MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 56-year-old man is charged with murder for a fatal fight outside a Minneapolis grocery store.

Prosecutors charged Damon Moore on Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 54-year-old Jeffrey Miller.

According to the complaint, Moore was inside a Cub Foods late Tuesday, using foul language, when Miller told him to go outside.

Surveillance video showed Moore taking a knife out and following Miller into the parking lot. Moore swung at Miller, who backed away and swung his grocery bag at Moore. Authorities say Moore swung again and struck Miller in the head with the knife. Miller died a short time later at HCMC.

Moore is due in court Friday. Prosecutors are seeking $1.5 million bail because of his criminal history.

