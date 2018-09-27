MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge says the case against former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will go forward.

The former Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond last year.

The Australian native had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her southwest Minneapolis home. Noor’s attorneys say he acted reasonably when he shot Ruszczyk Damond. They’re asking the judge to dismiss the charges.

However, prosecutors say Noor acted recklessly in using deadly force.

Noor’s defense attorneys filed motions they hoped would lead to the case against their client being dismissed. Instead, they sat with the former Minneapolis police officer as Judge Kathryn Quaintance wasted no time listing the motions filed by the defense and her reasons for denying them.

A motion to dismiss for prosecutorial misconduct was filed after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was caught on tape talking about the case and the BCA’s involvement. The judge denied that motion, saying Freeman did not jeopardize the case.

The defense also wanted to suppress medical records that include notes from Noor’s psychological testing while with the department. The defense believes that information should be suppressed because of physician patent privacy.

The judge saw no medical privilege and denied the motion.

Noor's attorneys also filed a motion to dismiss for lack of probable cause.

Judge Quaintance denied the motion and says there is probable cause and Noor should have his day in court.

Noor’s trial begins April 1, 2019.