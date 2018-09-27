MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This goes beyond “Minnesota Nice.”

Two hours after making a friend in a central Minnesota bar, Kristin Day offered to donate a kidney to her new pal.

Day, of Pine River, told the Duluth News Tribune that the situation was “kind of crazy.”

“We were at Nimrod at a bar,” she told the newspaper. “That’s just how it happened. We were in the right place at the right time.”

RELATED: How The Organ Transplant Process Works

At the bar, Day had noticed that the man had a fistula on his arm. The device was for the dialysis he needed every other day as he waited to receive a kidney.

It was about six months until the day of the surgery. Before that, Day had to be tested to see if she was a match. She also had to learn about what she’d gotten herself into.

But when she was rolled into the operating room, she was confident she made the right choice.

“I felt well-informed,” she told the newspaper. “I felt so sure about my decision. I think that’s why I didn’t feel scared about it.”

The most difficult part of the ordeal came with the recovery. Day spent four days in the hospital with significant discomfort after she didn’t respond well to a painkiller.

Still, she encourages others to become organ donors.